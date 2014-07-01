A Step Above House Cleaning Announces Services in Delaware County This Summer

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- As schedules often conflict with cleaning time, there are never enough hours in the day to leave the home spotless. With dirt piling in the door, dust building up, and food left out in the kitchen, the indoor air quality of the home is being affected. To help their clients tidy up and provide a comfortable home environment, A Step Above House Cleaning is pleased to announce their cleaning services in Delaware County this summer season.



Every home is unique, so the professional cleaners provide their clients with a free estimate. Estimates vary depending on the size of the house, and the scope of the cleaning project. Estimates are customized to provide clients precisely what they require. The proficient house cleaners in Delaware County, PA will diligently go through every room of the house for a consistent deep cleaning. All cleaners employed by A Step Above House Cleaning are trained, certified, licensed, and insured for complete customer satisfaction.



With easy communication, the team of cleaners will take control of the house, and possess exceptional attention to detail to go over ceiling to floor in each room. Their microfiber cloths, and quality materials allow them to reach the most awkward nooks and crannies for a fresh and renewed environment. The house cleaners in Chester County and Delaware County will abide by any product preferences when homeowners suffer from allergies or other ailments.



Whether it’s a one-time project, or a schedule is set up with the professionals, homeowners will be positive they are in the right hands. Set up weekly or monthly services. A Step Above cleaners are flexible to provide the highest form of customer service. To hear more, please contact the company today.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



