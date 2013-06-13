A Step Above House Cleaning Is Now Helping Customers Combat Allergies

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- A Step Above House Cleaning offers their clients industry leading service through highly trained professionals, high quality cleaning supplies, and the right equipment. The professionals at A Step Above House Cleaning take pride in offering their customers a cleaning experience beyond that of most traditional cleaning services. In fact, their staff is so confident that their customers will be pleased with their service, that they guarantee 100% satisfaction. Now, A Step Above House Cleaning is helping their customers combat household allergens.



The difference at A Step Above House Cleaning is that they use the best cleaning products available. Furthermore, A Step Above House Cleaning handles every case differently, based on the specific needs of the household. Unfortunately, many people suffer from annoying and disruptive allergies. A Step Above House Cleaning makes sure to get a detailed history of their customers allergies and specific cleaning product preferences.



Pollen and pet dander are some of the most menacing allergens. Depending on the area where one lives, pollen can be particularly harmful. Most people think of pollen as a problem primarily incurred outdoors. However, allergy sufferers and asthmatics know that pollen can easily travel into one’s home. The professionals at A Step Above House Cleaning understand the importance of minimizing exposure to these allergens. Simple practices, like using damp cloths to dust, help ensure that allergens are being cleaned up and not spread around.



Pet dander represents another nuisance that A Step Above House Cleaning proudly clears out of client’s homes. All carpeted surfaces are cleaned with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtered vacuums. These high quality vacuums help to capture pet dander and other allergens. Those in need of house cleaning in Media, PA, can receive $30 off their first cleaning when they sign up for regular service.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.