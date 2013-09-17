A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering $30 off First Cleaning

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- A Step Above House Cleaning, one of the leading house cleaners in Chester County, PA, is proud to announce that they are now offering a coupon good for $30 off a first cleaning service. This first cleaning must be a deep cleaning service with regular cleaning.



A Step Above House Cleaning offers flexible house cleaning services including weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. They strive to clean behind and under every piece of furniture, shine every surface, polish away any marks, sanitize all bathrooms and kitchens, and disinfect all surfaces. All floors in the house will be vacuumed or washed, and all ceiling fans, moldings, baseboards, and picture frames will be dusted. The bathrooms will be completely disinfected and all mold, mildew, and soap scum will be removed. Every appliance in the kitchen will be completely sanitized and cleaned.



A Step Above House Cleaning uses all top of the line products for cleaning stainless steel and flat surface cooking surfaces. With their flexible cleaning schedules, everyone can find their perfect cleaning routine. With cold and flu season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to set up a first deep cleaning service and take advantage of the $30 off coupon. Keeping a home clean from dust, mold, mildew, and dirt is extremely important during the cooler months when very little fresh air enters the home. A Step Above House Cleaning also recommends keeping clean air filters in homes that have forced hot air to heat the home. Maintaining clean air filters helps to reduce the amount of dust and allergens in the air. This will help keep the home cleaner between house cleaning services.



Take advantage of the $30 off coupon today by contacting the house cleaners in Delaware County. It’s never too late to take the step in making a home a clean and sanitary environment for the entire family.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.