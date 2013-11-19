A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering Cleaning Service Gift Cards

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- A Step Above House Cleaning is pleased to announce that they are now offering cleaning service gift cards for the holiday season. There are several reasons why someone could use a cleaning service on a temporary basis.



Giving the gift of a clean house can be the perfect gift for many situations. Perhaps someone has just had a baby and cleaning the house is just not possible. Giving an A Step Above House Cleaning gift card makes the perfect gift to give a new mother. There are few things appreciated more than a clean house with a new baby in the home. Most new mothers need to take it easy for the first six weeks, and giving a gift of a cleaning service during those six weeks would be the perfect gift. A gift card for cleaning service is also a nice gift to someone that has sustained an injury that would make it difficult for him or her to clean his or her house. Most injuries would make cleaning the house very difficult, if not impossible, so consider A Step Above House Cleaning gift card for a friend that is unable to clean their own home. A gift card for cleaning services can also be a nice way to say thank you from a houseguest. If someone has been staying at a friend or family’s home, sending a gift card for cleaning services is one of the nicest ways possible to say thank you.



A Step Above House Cleaning offers many different levels of cleaning services including weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. They are a family owned business that has 15 years of experience. They are fully licensed and insured to give the most peace of mind to every customer. Call A Step Above House Cleaning today to inquire about giving the gift of a clean home.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.