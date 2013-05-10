A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering Flexible Cleaning Schedules

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- For many years, the Japanese were known for having the longest work days, weeks, and months. However, more recent studies have shown that Americans are putting in more work hours than the Japanese. There is no debate about the lack of time Americans have in their busy schedules. That being said, A Step Above House Cleaning understands that many homeowners don’t have the time to properly maintain their home. Whether a house needs regular cleaning or simply several appointments throughout a year, A Step Above House Cleaning is now offering flexible scheduling options.



On average, Americans work longer days and take less vacation time than any other industrialized citizenship. On top of that, Americans work further into their lives than anyone else. The average age of retirement for men in the United States is 64 and for women it is 62. The retirement age has increased by over 2 years for both men and women since the 1990’s and shows no sign of reversing. Even homeowners who make time to clean on a regular basis will often find themselves needing a cleaning service on a less frequent basis. A Step Above House Cleaning can now offer customers customizable cleaning schedules to accommodate the varying needs of the working American’s schedule.



Many homeowners simply do not have the time to clean their house. For these customers, A Step Above House Cleaning offers regular weekly schedules. Many people may be able to keep their homes in fair condition through everyday cleaning, but they may not have the time to dedicate to a total house cleaning. Bi-weekly cleaning schedules can be set up for the homeowner in need of a few cleanings per month. Finally, A Step Above House Cleaning recognizes that some customers can keep their homes in adequate condition throughout a given month. However, more thorough cleaning requires more time and many homeowners’ prefer to schedule monthly cleanings. Regardless of a homeowner’s schedule, A Step Above House Cleaning are the flexible house cleaners in Chester County PA.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



