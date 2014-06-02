A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering Free Estimates for Their Cleaning Services This Summer

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- As the summer season looms, many homeowners will begin to host barbecues and social gatherings with friends and family. Often, these fun times result in a giant mess to clean up the next day. For those homes that need a one-time cleaning service, A Step Above House Cleaning is announcing they are offering free estimates for their services this summer. A cleaner will travel to the home and get an idea of what the client is interested in, whether a deep cleaning or a specified few rooms.



Every home is different, and each client has various requirements for their needs. The house cleaners in Delaware County, PA will communicate clearly with their clients, providing an accurate estimate that is customized to meet demands. The professionals from A Step Above House Cleaning are trained, licensed, and certified for complete satisfaction. Equipped with their own cleaning supplies, they will leave the home disinfected and spotless, restoring a healthy living environment. If there are certain product preferences for homeowners with allergies, relay those preferences to the cleaners during the estimate.



If putting trust in A Step Above House Cleaning for the first time, homeowners will be treated to a discount of $30 off. When needing the kitchen, bathroom, bedrooms, or patio and deck thoroughly cleaned, clients can be sure the most up-to-date and quality equipment will be implemented into the cleaning service. The house cleaners in West Chester strive for complete customer satisfaction, making sure every area of the home is thoroughly cleaned for a healthy living environment. After the initial estimate and cleaning, set up a daily, weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly service to maintain a dust and smudge-free environment. Contact the company for more information.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To hear more, log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.