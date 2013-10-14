A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering Monthly Cleanings During the 2013 Holiday Season

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- A Step Above House Cleaning, one of the leading house cleaners in West Chester, PA, is now offering monthly cleaning services during the holidays for households that don’t normally use cleaning services. During the holidays, the home is always filled with family and friends. The home can become dirty quickly during this time and the professionals from A Step Above House Cleaning suggests at least a monthly cleaning service between the holidays.



The best part of the holidays is having the chance to see family and friends. However, it can become a little stressful making sure the house is always clean. The kitchen, bathrooms, and living area can really take a hit during this time as they are probably used a bit more than normal. It can be very beneficial to get a cleaning service for the holiday season. A Step Above House Cleaning offers weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly services.



The more frequent the better, however, just having a monthly service will make a big difference. Not only is it nice to have a visually clean home for the homeowners and the guests, but a cleaner home also means a healthier home. More guests mean more germs entering the home. A Step Above House Cleaning will clean the home from top to bottom. They move all furniture, cleaning under and behind everything before moving the furniture back to its original place. They thoroughly sanitize and disinfect the kitchen and all bathrooms, leaving the areas clean and polished.



For house cleaning in West Chester, PA, contact A Step Above House Cleaning for a quote on their weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly cleaning services. They offer $30 off the first deep cleaning, with regular cleaning services there after. Feel comfortable in a clean and healthy home this holiday season for the family and guests in the home.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.