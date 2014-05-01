A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering Weekly Cleaning Packages This May

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Cleaning the home is inevitable. When homeowners spend their days at work, there is never enough time to devote to a thorough house cleaning. With the allergy season in full effect, and many individuals wishing to breathe fresh air in escape from the pollen infused outside air, cleaning has taken on a whole new meaning of importance. For the convenience of their clients, and to provide them the ability to breathe easy in the comfort of their own homes, A Step Above House Cleaning is announcing their services for weekly cleaning packages this May.



When residents are searching for house cleaners in West Chester, A Step Above House Cleaning provides exceptional service with cleaners that are trained, licensed, and pre-screened. Homeowners can feel comfortable as the same cleaners will show up to the house during each appointment to avoid the issue of having to repeat what service is desired. Packages can be customized to cater to the specific needs and budget of their valued clients. The cleaning company is consistent, thorough, and dependable, using high quality cleaning products that sanitize and polish the property for a sparkling shine on the house.



After hiring A Step Above House Cleaning for a weekly cleaning regimen, homeowners will live comfortably through the heart of allergy season. With their techniques and cleaning materials, all areas of the home will be scrubbed, dusted, sanitized, and disinfected. All doors, ceiling fans, and carpets will be thoroughly cleaned, as well as bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms. Their materials are designed to reach limited access areas, cleaning through cracks and under heavy furniture for a spotless house. When relying on a professional company for house cleaning in Bryn Mawr, the experience and thoroughness of the cleaners will make the home look presentable and smelling fresh.



They offer a free estimate for their services and 30 dollars off a first cleaning. Contact the company to set up a weekly schedule today.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.