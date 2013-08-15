A Step Above House Cleaning Now Offering Weekly Cleaning Services

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- A Step Above House Cleaning, one of the leading house cleaners in Chester County, is pleased to announce they are now offering the option of weekly cleaning services. They also offer the most popular bi-weekly cleaning service and a monthly cleaning service.



A weekly cleaning service is perfect for the household that has a very busy schedule. To keep a home as clean as possible and free from dust and allergens, a weekly cleaning should be performed in the house. This will ensure the cleanest and healthiest home possible.



A weekly cleaning of bathrooms is an ideal situation. Also, to keep allergens low in the house, a weekly dusting, vacuuming, and wiping down of the entire house is essential. This takes a lot of time and often gets forgotten about amidst the hectic schedules. A Step Above House Cleaning offers a great price for the weekly cleaning services because the home will not get as dirty between their visits, making it easier for the cleaning service.



Weekly cleaning is a preferred method and ideal for a household with kids and pets. It’s a tough chore for any parent to handle on their own and knowing the cleaning service will be there once week gives peace of mind to most homeowners. If weekly is too often, then A Step Above House Cleaning also offers the very popular bi-weekly and monthly cleaning services. The bi-weekly is perfect for the household that has the time to do the weekly cleaning themselves in between services. A light dusting, vacuuming, and cleaning of bathrooms will need to be performed by the homeowners to keep the home sparkling clean. The monthly cleaning service is perfect for a household that needs a deep cleaning once a month and is able to do the weekly cleaning on their own.



The house cleaners in Yardley, PA offer free estimates for all their services. Call today and be on the way to a cleaner and healthier home.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years of experience in the field and they make a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They will clean a home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. Their attention to detail is unsurpassed and provides customization services to fit the needs and budget of the customer. A Step Above House Cleaning is a local, family owned, cleaning service company.



To know more log on to http://www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.