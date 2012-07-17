Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- A Step Above House Cleaning provides the best House Cleaners in Glenside PA that will clean thoroughly from top to bottom of the house. They will dust, clean, shine, polish all furniture, ceiling fans, light fixtures, window sills, chair rails, moldings, baseboards, door frames, picture frames, etc. This is a fast growing House Cleaning company in Glenside PA that can vacuum carpeted areas move items to clean beneath them and then replace them where they belong.



They also provide House Cleaners in Langhorne PA that will service the bathroom as well as the kitchen. They thoroughly clean and sanitize the bathroom by polishing mirrors and any chrome to give it the perfect shine. A Step Above House Cleaning spokesperson stated, “If it's dirty, we'll clean it. If it's smudged, we'll shine it. If it's streaked, we'll polish it. We don't want to leave any stone unturned. The goals of House Cleaners in Langhorne PA are to clean, shine, polish, sanitize, and disinfect every area of your home from top to bottom, at each and every cleaning.”



The House Cleaners of Malvern PA will wipe down and polish all cabinets and clean the microwave inside and outside. Everything is always cleaned so meticulously on each and every occasion, consistently exceeding the customers’ expectations from day one. Their services of House Cleaners in Malvern PA are high quality and provide the best cleaning with complete 100% customer satisfaction.



About A Step Above House Cleaning

A Step Above House Cleaning has 15 years’ experience in this field and makes a point of going a "step above" their competitors. They’ll clean the home from top to bottom, from ceiling fans to baseboards, and everything in between. While supplying everything needed to get the job done right. They are fully licensed, insured, family owned company who is not a franchise. Their staff includes pre-screened, trained, supervised employees while providing reasonable rates to fit the customer’s needs and budget. To learn more log in online at www.astepabovecleaningservices.com.