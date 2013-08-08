A Stunning Display of Handcrafted Gemstone Necklaces at Bello Jewels

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- While purchasing gemstones, a majority of the customers look out for gems that are truly lustrous and dazzling apart from giving out a positive vibe all around. Bello Jewels is a jewelry store that holds the reputation of offering some of the most exclusive collections of precious and semi precious gemstones to clients. The company has been in the jewelry business field for about 9 years. The brand is well known for displaying some of the most authentic and unique jewelry collections at competitive prices to customers worldwide.



The major jewelry collections of Bello Jewels are fully inspired by the rich and unique Indian tradition and are a pure blend of contemporary and ethnic designs. As stated by the company owner, “Our fashion jewelry is in tune with the international trends. Our products are designed for all age groups and bear the stamp of distinction and unprecedence”. A team of creative and skilled workers having vast experience in this field is behind the crafting of dazzling jewelry designs. They pay attention to intricate details in the process of jewelry making, thereby creating a masterpiece out of every single piece of jewelry.



The online jewelry store brings out precious and semi precious gemstones, 925 sterling silver jewelry, designer gemstone necklaces, loose gemstones, Rudraksha seeds and astrological stone collections. Customers have the option to purchase different varieties of handcrafted gemstone necklaces. The top categories of gemstone necklaces displayed online are ruby, Pearl, emerald, rainbow, Tanzanite, sapphire, turquoise, peridot, choker, aquamarine and black diamond. “All beaded necklaces are handmade with care. We guarantee you 100% satisfaction with our gemstone jewelry”, adds the company spokesman. Apart from this, wholesale necklace combinations, gemstone bracelets and gemstone bead earrings are also offered by the online store.



The store displays the images of handmade gemstone necklaces, bracelets, and earrings online and delivers the same product as exhibited in the image. Beaded jewelry is offered at a wholesale price to customers. One of the significant features of Bello Jewels is the doorstep delivery of jewelry worldwide across USA, Europe and Australia. A safe and secure payment mechanism such as PayPal, Credit card, Bank Wire and International money order can be chosen by customers.



To choose handcrafted gemstone necklaces, visit http://in.bellojewelsonline.com.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels is a well-known manufacturer and exporter of precious and semi precious gemstone jewelry. The online jewelry brand was launched in the year 2003, and it offers different exclusive jewelry pieces at affordable prices based on specific client needs. The company offers pure handmade gemstone jewelry including necklaces, earrings and bracelets in accordance with the taste and requirements of different customers.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

E-mail: info@bellojewelsonline.com

http://www.bellojewelsonline.com