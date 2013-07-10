A Summer Vocation Must Have - 30% Discount for Bundles of iOS Data Recovery and iTransfer

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- To meet and cheer for the approaching of the summer holiday, Leawo promotes the 2013 summer big sale – iPhone/iPad/iPod Bundle, Video Pack, Blu-ray Pack and Music Bundle, all of the packs and bundles are being sold at 30% to 50% discount. Among them, the hottest must be iPhone/iPad/iPod Bundle. The bundle contains Leawo iOS Data Recovery and Leawo iTransfer, which is bound to be the must-have item for iPhone/iPad/iPod users to spend the summer holiday without any worries.



The long-awaited summer vocation is stretching ahead of us really and lively, most kids must be considering how to spend the 2 months out of school. A barbeque out of door, a field trip, a tour to the museum, water fun by the sea, attending a summer camp or an educational arts and crafts workshops, watching TV/movie or playing computer games on the couch?



No matter how many recreational activities you plan to take part in, enjoy yourself, but also take care of yourself and your data. Yes, data security is now a priority consideration while you are immersed in recording precious moments with the camera on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch that you take along with you every moment. Somehow, you may lose the memorable camera shots, videos, messages, notes and other data for some unexpected reasons, like careless wrong deletion by yourself in an iOS upgrade, restoring to factory settings, or for a broken device. No matter for what reasons, you have lost the evidences and reminders that keep your memory fresh.



Under this condition, you may try every means to retrieve lost data, but with no any feasible solutions found. Actually, there’s no need to be too worried if you have ever backed up or synced your device with iTunes, because you can extract 12 kinds of lost data from iTunes backup with Leawo iOS Data Recovery. If you forget to back up in advance, it doesn’t matter, the powerful iPhone/iPad/iPod touch data recovery can still find back 7 kinds of deleted data for you by scanning the device directly.



More surprisingly, in the period of Leawo summer promotion, you can get Leawo iOS Data Recovery and Leawo iTransfer together with a total price as low as $ 90.92, which is 30% off the original price. With the attractive summer special offer, you can back up your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch data to the computer or iTunes with both the two software programs, and retrieve deleted/lost/damaged data from iPhone/iPad/iPod touch with Leawo iOS Data Recovery, when you want to transfer the recovered data from computer to your iOS device, then you can use Leawo iTransfer. With the burst value bundle, you can transfer data freely among iOS devices, PC and iTunes without worrying about data loss problems. Without doubt, it’s a perfect and cost-effective bundle for any iOS users.



What are you waiting for? Snap up right now by clicking the following link:

http://www.leawo.com/promotion/special-offer.html#iphone-ipad-ipod-bundle



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd. is a professional one-stop multimedia solutions provider to cater to various software needs. The outstanding software products include: iOS Data Recovery, Data Recovery for Mac, Video Converters, Blu-ray/DVD Tools, iTransfer, PowerPoint to Video Tools and so on.