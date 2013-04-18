London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Located at St Bishops Ball a Grade II listed converted chapel which originally dates from the 19th century, the Galvin La Chappelle has won scores of awards during its history for its approach to French bistro cuisine. TaskinIzzet visited it recently to see what all the fuss was about. Having been to plenty of other brilliant restaurants before, Taskinwanted to find out whether it lived up to all expectations.



Galvin La Chappelle is owned by brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin who are gaining a name for themselves as leading restaurant owners. After booking a table, TaskinIzzet went there to experience it for himself with a guest. Having been a fan of Marcus Wearing (who specialises in gourmet meals) for a long time, Taskin wanted to know whether his magic touch could be brought to the Galvin La Chapelle. Taskin chose to have the Foie Gras as a starter - a delicious meal which was perfectly accompanied by a serving of red salad marmalade. This iconic dish is one which the French exceed at and TaskinIzzet was transported to the Parisian streets with every bite.



“It is always an honour to win any award and gain recognition for the hard work and immense effort that the team has put into making La Chapelle (and Café Avin) such a success, but this one – awarded by the AA – is incredibly special to us” said the owners of Galvin La Chapelle after being voted Restaurant of the Year at the 2010 AA Hospitality Awards.



After enjoying the Foie Gras, TaskinIzzet decided to take on something which he hadn’t tried before - fillets of Cornish red mullet. At a premium price, Taskin knew that it had better be worth it. As with his starter, the result was a taste sensation. Taskin thought that the Kalamata olives were combined splendidly with the monksbeard; which had a subtle taste but not an overbearing one.



Settling the bill and leaving this unique restaurant which is in remarkable surroundings, it is one which TaskinIzzet will consider returning to again one day. In fact, Galvin La Chapelle is one which Taskin will recommend to a friend.



