"A Surprising New Look at the Benefits of Forgetting"– Neurologist and Neuroscientist, Dr. Scott A. Small Joins Dr. Suzanne Phillips on Psych Up Live

Scott A. Small is an American neurologist and neuroscientist known for his work in Alzheimer's disease and normal cognitive aging. Dr. Small is the Director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Columbia University where he is the Boris and Rose Katz Professor of Neurology. He is also appointed in Radiology and in Psychiatry, where he directs the Schizophrenia Research Center. Dr. Small has developed high-resolution functional MRI applications that can pinpoint the areas of the hippocampus most affected by aging and disease which has led to testing therapeutic interventions for Alzheimer's disease, cognitive aging, and Schizophrenia. He has authored more than 140 papers and in the inventor of 10 patents.



Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips has been a practicing psychologist, psychoanalyst, group therapist for over 35 years and a newly retired Adjunct Full Professor of Clinical Psychology of 28 years from LIU. She is the co-author of three books and over 40 articles and chapters. Most recently, she co-authored "Healing Together: A Couple's Guide to Coping with Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress." She has written and presented on a wide range of topics including couples, marriage, divorce, trauma, teens, bullying, pets, military, managing stress, infidelity, sexual violence, bereavement and building resilience. Her work has been recognized with awards such as The Suffolk County Psychological Association Psychologist of the Year Award, The Rutgers University GSAPP Lifelong Distinguished Achievement Award, and The American Group Psychotherapy Association Social Responsibility Award. She has given testimony before Congress for the needs of military families. Suzanne is a blogger for Psychology Today. She has also blogged for Psych Central and This Emotional Life on PBS. She has appeared on television programs such as Fox 5 Good Day New York and Good Day Street Talk. She has been a radio guest on many shows including Military Mom Talk Radio,Tom Matt's Boomer Rock and NPR. From 2013- 2015, Suzanne hosted Psych Up on CoSozo radio and on WMIQ 1450 AM in Michigan. Since 2015, her show, "Psych Up Live," airs globally on VoiceAmerica and has had 300 episodes, available as podcasts on VoiceAmerica, iTunes, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Google Play, Spotify, Apple TV, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, iHeart Radio, etc.



"We look forward to this fascinating show on memory, and how we remember only certain things and how our mind makes us forget others which can be a benefit."

– commented Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of Psych Up Live.



