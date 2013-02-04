A Sustainable Fashion Twitter Party - Feel Good Fashion Friday Hosted by Style-is.co.uk

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- style-is.co.uk, a new sustainable fashion search engine and ethicalfashionblog.com recently hosted the first ever Feel Good Fashion Friday Twitter party, a celebration and discussion about ethical and sustainable fashion. The party will continue to run on the last Friday of each month between 1 and 2pm UK time with the next party taking place on 22nd February on the theme of marketing.



“The Twitter party is all about putting the Feel Good back in fashion” said Ceri Heathcote, founder of style-is.co.uk and ethical fashion blogger “I wanted to create an opportunity for everyone with an interest in ethical fashion to share information and tips and to inspire others to get involved”



Over 20 ethical / sustainable fashion brands participated in the party with conversations around sustainable fashion dress, lack of ethical menswear, what makes a successful ethical fashion brand and opportunities for collaborations between brands including pop up shops.



Any individual or business with an interest in sustainable fashion or ethics in the fashion industry can join the party including ethical fashion brands, designers, campaigners, journalists, bloggers, charities, ethical fashion advocates and academics. They can participate by tweeting using the Twitter hash tag #FGFF, sharing collections, news, campaigns, research, blog posts or outfits. Ceri advises attendees to “share, tweet, retweet, ask questions, get feedback, chat, make friends and collaborate but most importantly have fun”



Style-is.co.uk is a search engine for sustainable fashion which launched in December 2012. The website aims to make it easier and quicker to make a positive choice when shopping with thousands of sustainable choices and over a hundred ethical fashion brands all under one easily searchable virtual roof.



All clothing shoes and accessories on the site will as a minimum will comply to one of the following - use sustainable fabrics, vegan alternatives to leather, made under fair-trade principles, second hand, vintage clothing and designer dresses for hire. Many of the brands featured will comply with more than one category and support charities and charitable foundations or pioneer new ways forward in terms of sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry.



Ceri Heathcote, founder of style-is.co.uk also has her own personal style blog www.ethicalfashionblog.com. She aims to increase the visibility of sustainable fashion online and help to spread the word about ethical fashion.



Style is… is owned by Heathcote Communications Ltd.



