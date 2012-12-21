A Tale of Three Wives: Period Novel Fuses Fact and Fiction Into Powerful Tale of Fate.

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The idea of fate has powered the literary world for centuries. As one of the most compelling forces one can experience, its ability to move and emote still attracts people today. Taking a modern audience back in time, author Lloyd J. Guillory explores the idea of fate in his historic novel ‘A Tale of Three Wives’.



Synopsis:



A TALE OF THREE WIVES is an epic story of three women living in the wild and untamed country of the Mid-west in the early 19th century. It is a tale of real historic events woven into a wider fabric of fiction. The three women, not blood relations, yet whose lives were connected by fate and circumstances...and a love for one man.



Each wife has a story of her own, yet all are intertwined.



It is a story of wild adventure, trauma, prejudice, and love, with a happy ending.



While his characters of Daisy, Dakotah, Sarah and Joshua were created in the world of fiction, the book’s historic relevance prevails throughout.



“The book contains mentions of the Chouteau family, who were one of the two founding families of St. Louis. I wanted to include them because of their status and prominence within the book’s home city,” explains Guillory.



He continues, “This provides the reader with an amazing interwoven story containing facets of both fiction and reality. This will bring it to life in their minds in a way that pure fiction simply cannot.”



The book deals extensively with the differences of a number of moral issues during the early 19th century. Each issue is presented in the context of the story’s setting and compared with beliefs and attitudes of the present day.



“The idea of purity was taken a lot more seriously back then. In particular, A Tale of Three Wives studies the longing each woman has for the same man, coupled with the need for them to remain constrained to the tight feminine mould that was expected by society at large,” Guillory adds.



The book has proven popular among fans of both historical and contemporary fiction. With its wide-ranging appeal, this success is set to continue well into the future.



Fans of the story will be pleased to hear that the author has three other titles currently available for purchase. These include ‘Rainey: The Story of a Woman’, Charlie’s Odyssey’ and ‘Summary Justice’.



Each book is available online. Those wanting to purchase ‘A Tale of Three Wives’ can find it at: http://amzn.to/VNN8aM



About Lloyd J. Guillory

Lloyd J. Guillory was born of French Cajun parents in South Louisiana in 1925. He spent his formative years there and vividly remembers the Great Depression years of the 1930's. His family was never rich, nor were they poor, as poor is measured in the context of the depression. He was only sixteen in 1941 when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred and was too young for military service at that time.



In 1943, when he was approaching his eighteenth birthday, he enlisted in what was called at that time, the Army Air Corps. In his youth, he had always dreamed of being a pilot, and on August 4, 1944, his dream was realized when he won his wings as a pilot. He served in the South Pacific as a fighter pilot in the Fifth Air Force, flying the incomparable P-51 Mustang. After his discharge from the Air Force in August of 1946, he entered Louisiana State University on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Architectural Engineering. He spent the next 35 years as a practicing architect with his own office in Morgan City, LA.



During that period he designed many of the areas public buildings. In 1954, he married the former Catherine Kreider, and the marriage produced four children, two boys and two girls, who, in turn, produced the now present ten grandchildren. At the time of this writing in 2011, the marriage is in its fifty-seventh year. After retiring from architecture in 1987, he and his wife moved to Columbia, MO to be with their oldest daughter and, at that time, the only grandchild. He now turned his time to a long delayed desire to write novels. He has now completed six of them.