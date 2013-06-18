A Taste of Eden at Glaziers Hall

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Glaziers Hall, one of London’s unique event spaces, has announced that it has improved its environmental credentials by contracting Eden, a sustainable catering company, as one of its caterers.



The move to add Eden to its preferred supplier list will see Glaziers Hall a step closer to achieving Stage three certification by the end of the year. By offering clients nutritional, eco-friendly options, directors at the prestigious River Thames venue hope to attract high-profile green clients, while promoting confidence and securing a reputation for sustainability.



Managing director of Glaziers Hall, Samantha Enstone, stated: "Environmental credentials play an increasingly important role in our business which is why we continue to build our sustainability and green policies.”



“We could not win high profile green clients including Body Shop or continue to work with Swiss companies without these credentials."* ( http://www.eventmagazine.co.uk/bulletin/eventnewsbulletin/article/1182765/eden-lands-contract-glaziers-hall/?DCMP=EMC-CONEventnewsbulletin )



As finalists in Event Magazines Top 20 Venues, directors of Glaziers Hall are determined to make the grade, working diligently since the start of 2013 to remodel their green working practice.



Partnered with Smart Green Business and Better Bankside, they have also recently developed an Environmental Management System, which will further reduce the carbon footprint while significantly improving the venues overall environmental performance.



About Glaziers Hall

Built over 300 years ago, the original Glaziers Hall met its end in the Great Fire of London. Resurrected in 1977, the hall is now an event space located on the River Thames . With five large event spaces, Glaziers Hall can be used for corporate events or private functions accommodating up to 600 guests.



Notable visitors to the hall have been the House of Switzerland at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and The Prince of Wales who attended the Craft Skills Awards in May 2013.



About Eden Caterers

Located in Waterloo, Eden Caterers are committed to providing quality food while refining their sustainable credentials. This is achieved by locally sourcing meat, fish and seasonal UK produce, using energy efficient equipment, and minimising waste by recycling.



With value and sustainability being the forefront of their business model, Eden Caterers have been creating quality food for over 15 years.



Contact:

Glaziers Hall

9 Montague Close

London Bridge

SE1 9DD

Tel: 020 7403 3300

Email: sales@glaziershall.co.uk

http://www.glaziershall.co.uk/