A Tasty Treat in Store for Chefs

Gourmet Classic are pleased to announce the launch of their new website 'Where Chef Eats'. This great new concept provides a platform for you the Chef to share your passion, knowledge and expertise on all aspects of your favorite dining experiences.



Aimed at answering the question ‘where do chefs eat?’ the website lets you the Chef recommend your favorite eating establishment and share your love affair with food. What sets ‘Where Chef Eats’ apart from other restaurant guides is that the recommendations are from those who know the industry the best, you the Chef, and not food critics.



All aspects of the dining experience can be shared from the service, decor, and location, to atmosphere, enabling the Chef to champion the places they go to eat. Recommendations are categorized into three types of dining, ‘Posh Nosh’, ‘Everyday Dining’ and ‘Guilty Pleasures’. Simply visit www.wherechefeats.com, register and start recommending.



To show how important we think it is for you the chef to share your passion, we at Gourmet Classic will donate £10 to your designated Chef Association once you have made a recommendation in each category.



So Chefs, visit http://www.wherechefeats.com now and start sharing your love affair with food. For those of you already making ‘Where Chef Eats’ the number one place to find a great restaurant, keep those recommendations coming.



After all good eating experiences should be shared!