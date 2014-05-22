A Teacher Training Institute, MIT School of Education & Research, Pune Announces to Introduce Skilful Programs to Crack CTET

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- A renowned teacher training institute, MITSOER announces to introduce skilful programs to crack CTET. The institute has ECCE, B. Ed and M. Ed programs for aspiring competent teachers to be global teachers. They have designed the most advance and up to date course module, which further helps aspiring teachers to clear the exam with ease.



Besides, a spokesperson from MITSOER elaborates, “It is worth mentioning that in appreciation of the work carried out by MAEER's MIT, Pune under the banner of World Peace Centre in championing the cause of promoting the Value Based Universal Education System for spreading the message of peace in the society, based on the appropriate blending of science, technology and spirituality, UNESCO, Paris bestowed the World Peace Centre, MAEER's MIT, Pune, India with an UNESCO Chair for Human Rights, Democracy, Peace and Tolerance on 12th May 1998.”



MITSOER’s main office is located in Pune and its other branches are located in Loni Kalbhor and Alandi too. This institute is widely preferred by students and teachers to top the CTET exams. They own some of the finest faculty to train and teach the students. Not only they are associated with the teaching part, but they also believe in imbibing life skills in the students. Their courses are designed in such a way which is not only meant for theoretical teaching, but they also train students to understand the psyche of the students and deal them in the most effective manner.



MIT School of Education & Research is recognized by National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) and is affiliated with the Government of Maharashtra. It has also gained appreciation for its work from eminent bodies like UNESCO.



About MIT School of Education & Research, Pune

In MITSOER, they try to empower teacher trainees with teaching skills, positive attitude and quest for learning. They ensure that the teacher trainees who graduate from MITSOER are located in Pune and other regions in Maharashtra are instrumental to be the change agents in field of education. The institute guides them to be proactive and demonstrate personal integrity, thus, sets examples for others to emulate. Through vigorous training and numerous workshops that are regularly conducted at every teacher training colleges under MITSOER the organization is all set to enhance the shaping the hands of future.



For more information, please visit-http://www.mitsoe.org

Contact Details-

MIT Campus

S.No.124, Ex Servicemen Colony,

Paid Road, Kothrud,

Pune – 411038

Contacts: - 020-30273037