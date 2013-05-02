A Tennis Team for the Ages - the Tennis Channel and ACEing Autism: A Perfect Doubles Pairing to Support Children with Autism

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- America’s dedicated and most complete channel for covering tennis is dedicating itself to the support of children with autism. The Tennis Channel announces its full backing and support of ACEing Autism, a national organization with a mission to make the sport of tennis available to children with autism.



“This is just an incredible union,” says Richard Spurling, President and Founder of ACEing Autism, “The Tennis Channel brings the greatness of the game to America and that game brings incredible benefits to children with autism spectrum disorder. By working together we hope to improve the lives of thousands of children.”



ACEing Autism was created in September 2008 because the founders realized there was a desperate need for recreational programs for children with autism. Today 1 in 88 children are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). ACEing Autism provides a setting where children with ASD can get exercise, work on their motor skills, social skills while having fun learning the game of tennis.



“We believe in tennis and with ACEing Autism we believe we can make a difference for children across America,” says Ken Solomon, CEO of the Tennis Channel, “Like a good doubles partner, we intend to back and balance their efforts to our fullest ability.”



The first sign of the alliance is the prominent display of the ACEing Autism banner and link on the Tennis Channel homepage.



“Seeing that, was a sign of great things to come,” says Jason De Costa, Chief Brand Officer for ACEing Autism, “This is a huge boost of support and promise for all of the people who are part of our cause.”



With the invaluable efforts of its volunteers and supporters, ACEing Autism services hundreds of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) across the US. The program was founded in Boston and expanded to the Los Angeles area in May 2010. Currently tennis programs for children with ASD are running in 14 cities in 6 states with new initiatives soon to begin in 7 more cities, expanding into a total of 9 states.



About ACEing Autism

Our mission is to make the sport of tennis available to children with autism and to use tennis as a means to enhance health and fitness, hand-eye coordination and motor development and improve the social skills for children with autism.



And, of course, to make sure kids have fun in the process!



About the Tennis Channel (http://www.TennisChannel.com)



Tennis Channel is the only 24-hour, television-based multimedia destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. A hybrid of comprehensive sports, health, fitness, pop culture, entertainment, lifestyle and travel programming, the network is home to every aspect of the wide-ranging, worldwide tennis community. It also has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television, with telecast rights to the US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open), Australian Open, Emirates Airline US Open Series, ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events, top-tier WTA competitions, Davis Cup and Fed Cup by BNP Paribas, and Hyundai Hopman Cup. Tennis Channel is carried by nine of the top 10 video providers.



Contact:

Stephanie Abrams

AH! Media Solutions

http://www.AHMediaSolutions.com

877-622-8535