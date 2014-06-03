A Thundering Cinema Experience "#Scanners" Seeks Funding of £3500 Through Kickstarter for New Technology in the Arts

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- #Scanners is a new interactive visual arts installation that bridges the gap between digital arts and neuroscience. AlbinoMosquito have created an experience that uses NeuroSky’s wireless brain scanners empowering audiences to project their feelings into the film that they are seeing.



AlbinoMosquito have worked with a coder (programmer) to create the software needed to manipulate the readings as well as a new iPad app that they can use to monitor the scanners readings and to control the film experience.



The Scanners Film Project needs funding to:



-Finish the final phase of the project

-Provide the creative content for the film

-Execute the plan and make it reality



The ideas presented in IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE by Walter Murch became the basis for Scanners to create new ways of storytelling and technology in the arts. The possibility of using brain waves to create content is no longer in the realms of science fiction.



This project will only be funded if at least £3,500 is pledged by Sat, Jun 21 2014 3:44 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1mS2D24