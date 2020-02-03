A Top Italian Chiswick Restaurant Opened Its Doors in London, for a Great Vilentine´S Day.

Chiswick, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- Casa Dino Restaurant is the latest great addition to the fabulous Chiswick neighbourhood in London W4. This restaurant is pretty, stylish and cosy. Their menus, wine and cocktail lists presents some excellent choices to their clientele at a very affordable prices.



The head chef at Casa Dino is Andrea Besano, assisted by sous chef Christian Matei. They have incredibly worked on a great menu inspired by the authentic Italian cuisine gems bringing to clients so many ideas using carefully sourced seasonal ingredients.



As the Valentine's Day is approaching Casa Dino Restaurant launched a great menu to celebrate this occasion. You have no excuse to miss the opportunity to bring your loved one to try this amazing Italian restaurant. The set menu for Valentine's Day features some of the best Italian dishes and a three course meal with a complementary Bellini on arrival comes at only £47 per person.



Their freshly made pastas may be considered the highlight of their menu. You may not know which one to go for – gnocchi, pappardelle, tortelli, and others – because they all sound delicious. Also, lunch (or brunch on Sunday) in this top Italian restaurant is especially good value for money. The prices are reasonable, and the staff are always lovely and caring.



You should stop searching for "good restaurant near me" if you are in London because you now learnt that Casa Dino is an amazing restaurant. Come and try Casa Dino Restaurant, the best Italian restaurant in London. Casa Dino Restaurant is located at number 38 at the bottom of Devonshire Road in Chiswick, London W4 2HD. Their website (www.casadino.co.uk) features some of their best pictures and you can also find links to their great menu's deals (dinner set menu at £36 and lunch at £19.50) as well as for their wine list.



Do not miss out this amazing Italian restaurant, come and try some of the best of authentic Italian cuisine as for instance their beef tagliata and hazelnut semifredo for dessert. Enjoy as well their lovely service which deserves bonus points.



Media Contact



info@casadino.co.uk

https://www.casadino.co.uk