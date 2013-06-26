A Touch of Home Reinvents Candle Tart Market with New ScentVana Collection of Liquid Wax Candles

Woodward, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- A Touch of Home, maker of fine candles and other home fragrance products, is reinventing the candle tart market with the launch of its newest product line, ScentVana, a collection of liquid wax candles. Bottled for convenience, ScentVana liquid candle wax is a mixture of the finest, high quality essential and fragrance oils and “secret ingredients” that replaces candle tarts and wax blocks entirely.



The motto for ScentVana liquid wax candle tarts is, “shake, pour and enjoy,” because they are incredibly easy to use. ScentVana doesn’t require special dishes, burners or holders – any burner purchased in a store, online or at a home party will do. Shaking the bottle activates the scent. One to two teaspoons of the fragrant liquid poured into any wax burner releases a beautiful fragrance for hours. And, once the scent has dissipated, the remaining liquid easily wipes out of the melter with a paper towel.



Unlike wax blocks or traditional candle tarts that smell great for ten to 30 minutes then fade to nothing, ScentVana lasts for hours. One bottle of liquid wax has the equivalent scent power of five packages of the leading wax blocks. Tinted wax blocks and tarts can also be messy and hard to clean up if spilled. ScentVana products come only in their clear liquid state, so there’s no worry of stains should they spill on the floor or tabletop. And, after the liquid cools, it wipes easily out of the burner’s dish.



The first ScentVana fragrance, Thoughts of You, a soothing blend of lavender and other calming oils, is launching on Amazon.com during the summer of 2013.



About A Touch of Home

Founded in 1996, A Touch of Home is a small family business based in Woodward, Oklahoma. They make quality candles and other home fragrance products sold online and in its retail shops as well as through wholesale clientele. Chosen to represent the state of Oklahoma as the official scent in the Governor’s mansion in the 1990s, A Touch of Home products are still featured there after three administration changes. For more information about its newest line of liquid candle wax, ScentVana, visit: http://www.scentvana.com