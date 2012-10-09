A Training Program That Would Help Achieve Goals Faster

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- As a women entrepreneur there are many challenges one faces in this competitive business world. To be able to sustain the pressure and being able to move ahead meeting goals needs some kind of self-motivation and a great deal of confidence.



Desiree Stafford, a renowned business coach and a mentor for women entrepreneurs shares her life’s achievements through this very comprehensive training program “5 Keys to Clarity, Confidence and Clients.” This program is designed to help and support those who have been struggling through their business success and helps them to see the approach from a different angle. It promotes self-perception to the way things are being handled and would surely change the outlook of the business approach. As a coach, Desiree has been able to influence many women entrepreneurs with her remarkable ideas who have now become successful in what they do. She believes in implementing her own theories and tests them before revealing them to the world. This particular program has benefitted her business journey and she now shares those secrets through a teleseminar which would help people achieve business success easily.



The entire program would help to relook at the way a business is carried forward. The way she presents the concept can be related to any kind of business and is easy to comprehend for any kind of audiences. The simplicity of the steps that can be implemented makes this program worthwhile. She calls it the P.E.A.C.E formula system which would help to realize one’s own potential in the way the business is taken forward. As the steps are very relative, attendees would be able to see the value add right from step 1 as it would be easy to link to their own business and depict the results. Through this program, the customer-client relationships would be improvised as the communication channel would be better. As it would involve being prepared it shoves a lot of confidence and clarity in the way business ideas are presented. All these would contribute to a financial success of the business. To learn the secrets of the trade, register at http://www.highpersonalimpact.com/ 5Keys for the teleseminar on 29th October (Monday) at 7pm EST. The full-fledged program would be launched on 8th November. Contact 866-923-4488 or info@highpersonalimpact.com for more information.