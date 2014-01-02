South St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- With a $5,000 goal Stephanie Johnson has launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to support her mission to Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Swaziland, Botswana, South Africa, Albania, Turkey, Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.



The crowdfunding campaign is in support of the necessary equipment Johnson will need for her travels to disaster areas and orphanages in eleven countries over eleven months time. Some of the equipment needed includes a high quality, lightweight tent, an internal frame pack, a lightweight sleeping bag, and a camera.



In partnership with Adventures in Missions Johnson is deemed a “World Racer” in The World Race 11 in 11 missions trip. The first World Race squads were launched from Mexico in January 2006 when the participants quite literally knocked on doors and were found sleeping on streets as “a raw adventure of faith.” To that end The World Race has now expanded to an overseas adventure encompassing eleven countries in eleven months to serve people in communities often untouched by a benevolent hand. Johnson said of the effort, “No matter what the circumstances, or how fierce the storms are that rage around us, we will never face them alone. I want to do what I can to go and tell people who may not know this that there is a way out of desperation.”



About Stephanie Johnson

Stephanie Johnson is a traveler who endeavors to reach out to disaster areas and orphanages in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Swaziland, Botswana, South Africa, Albania, Turkey, Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua over eleven months. Johnson’s missions trip will begin in September of 2014.



To make an investment in the A Trip Across The Globe crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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