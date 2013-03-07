A Trooper's Trilogy: Compelling Novels Tell an 'On & off-Duty Story' of an Audacious Special Forces Trooper and His Wife.

Aurora, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Just like his book-born protagonist, Canada’s Peter Jackson has led an eclectic and exciting life. Fusing his own experiences, passions and memories with gripping fiction, Jackson’s new trilogy offers readers insight into a busy life that’s always led on the edge.



‘A Trooper’s Trilogy’ is more than just a story; it’s a medley of the author’s own encounters that many will never experience.



Synopses:



‘Gema: A Trooper’s Tale’: A novel of clashing cultures, from the jungles of Borneo to the traditional living room of a country house in England. A story of love and revenge. From the Special Air Service operating in Sarawak to a golf course in Herefordshire to a terrorist arms cache in London, it is indeed ‘A Trooper's Tale.’



‘Dire Straits: A Trooper’s Tale’: It was just luck that placed George and his boat in such a place and time that he couldn't help but be faced by a terrorist group intent on one final act of mass murder. The yarn carries us from the splendour of Western Canada, through the urbanity of Southern England to the jungles of Costa Rica.



‘A Trooper’s Wife’: Jennie.....the retired Detective Sergeant, George, her husband, a retired Special Forces Trooper, CEO and sole proprietor of a large security firm. He’s into boats.....large boats, she’s into horses.....thoroughbreds....they can afford it. Their past catches up with them but George is off delivering a boat on the other side of the world, Jennie, therefore, is left to deal with the threat to their very existence. The tale takes us from the soft folds of the Herefordshire countryside, through the mixing pot of Central America, to the mountains of Southern Mexico......and back.



As the author explains, his own life provides an abundance of inspiration for his writing.



“All the narrative revolving around offshore sailing, horses, farming and weapons I have personally experienced. All the locales I have visited enable personalized descriptions. For example, I have single-handedly sailed the entire West Coast, experienced Equatorial jungles and raised horses and dogs on my own Ontario farm,” says Jackson.



He continues, “Each book is totally unique and stands out in its own right. I want readers to get lost in them, hopefully able to visualise experiences they may never encounter for real. ”



The books are garnering a steady string of rave reviews. For example, one reader was delighted to share high praise for the trilogy’s first book; “This book is a suspenseful & exciting read right from the first page. The book is along the lines of a Vince Flynn novel or a Lee Child book where you are immediately drawn in to the story & do not want to put the book down.”



With overwhelming success on his hands, Jackson refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“My books are a tale, a yarn. The good guys wear white hats, the bad....black but quite often good is not good and bad is not bad. All will become clear.........even to me as I never know how it's all going to end until the end.....that's the fun of it!” he adds.



With the books’ demand increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘A Trooper’s Trilogy’, published by the author, is available now as individual books:

http://www.amazon.com/-/e/B009DQ2JIS

https://www.smashwords.com/profile/view/PJJackson



About the Author:

Born during a world war and educated in England, France and the United States. Married with two, adult children and residing in Canada for more than half his life. Although having to work for a living he raced a large sailboat in most of the oceans of the world, raised dogs and horses on his property in Ontario and rode his Harley all over Western Canada. Based in Victoria he spent two years cruising the West Coast single handed, fishing, crabbing and relaxing in his 42’ sailboat…..’Bailey’s Ride’. Retired since 2002 and always ‘on the go’ he spends his mornings writing and shares the rest of the day with his dog, the golf course, messing around in the kitchen and spending time with wife, grand kids and friends in Ontario.