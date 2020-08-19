A UK Based Artist Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Horror Stories

Cardiff, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2020 -- Anastasia Catris is a freelance illustrator and writer from Wales, United Kingdom, and she has proudly announced that she is publishing the second volume of her gothic anthology called 'Cirque Du Mort'. To introduce the volume 2 of this collection of highly illustrated horror stories themed around a haunted circus, Anastasia has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support.



"Each tale in this collection of stories is unique and standalone, focusing on the haunting lives and horrible deaths of the cast of characters within." Said Anastasia Catris, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. She has attended The Kubert School of Comic Art and Design, in the United States and for the past ten years, she has been associated with the publishing industry. Furthermore, she illustrates and writes by herself, which means that her illustrations are the original representation of her thoughts and words.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at www.kickstarter.com/projects/acatris/cirque-du-mort-volume-two and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 2,500, and the artist is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Anastasia Catris

Anastasia Catris is a UK based author, artist, and freelance illustrator, who attended The Kubert School of Comic Art and Design in 2008 in New Jersey, USA. She has been associated with the publishing industry for more than a decade now and has worked as a sketch card artist for international companies including DC, Marvel, Dynamite, IDW and Perna Studios.



