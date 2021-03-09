A UK Based Mom Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Children's Book

Stourbridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The Berry and Wanda Programme has proudly announced the launch of its inspiring new book for children. The title of this book is Wanda meets Barry, and it is a mindful children's book to help bring awareness of the importance of friendships. Moreover, this book is the first book in a series of books, and it is written by Laura Wooldridge. Moreover, Laura has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for the book, and she is welcoming generous pledges and donations.



"This is the first book in the Berry and Wanda series, and it is recommended for children of up to the age of 7." Said Laura Woodridge, the author of this book, while introducing it to the Kickstarter community. "It is a picture book written in rhyme, and it is aimed at helping younger children understand the importance of friendship in life." She added. Laura is a proud mother of four children and the UK based author has a great passion for holistic health and well-being.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/wandameetsberry/wanda-meets-berry and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of GBP 2,974, and the author is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers from around the world including the signed copies of the book with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The Berry and Wanda Programme

The Berry and Wanda Programme is a UK based initiative of Laura Woodridge, a mother of four children and an expert in holistic health. She has launched a Kickstarter campaign to introduce the first book in her series of books called Berry and Wanda series.



