A Unique Car Dealer & Buyer Connect Program Where Dealers Approach Buyers to Fulfill Their Demand for Used Cars

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- People who are looking for a used car in the UK can now take advantage of the unique buyer-seller connect program started by Source My Car. This one of its kind program allows buyers to post their requirements to the ‘Buyers Board’ and the local used car dealers are notified about the requirement. In this way, this uniquely planned Used Car Finder brings a host of used car buying opportunities for a buyer from the local dealers operating in that particular area.



For using this car finder, a buyer needs to complete a simple form detailing all about his or her used car requirements. The system then updates the requirement to the car dealers and dealers who have the matching car with them can respond to the buyer’s requests. However, Source My Car never shares the personal details of the buyers and protects their privacy. This is the reason why a buyer never receives unwanted sales calls from the dealers, and he or she can do the business with the dealer of his/her choice.



Moreover, Source My Car verifies all the dealer responses to make sure that a buyer gets only relevant responses. A primary screening of the used cars for sale UK responses proves very helpful for a buyer to receive a limited number of precisely matching responses. “We have tried to make the car finder UK system very friendly for the buyers. It removes all hassles of buying a used car in the UK and allows a buyer to compare the offers from different local dealers”, maintains the company spokesperson.



Once a buyer finds the best used cars for sale UK matching his/her requirements, he/she may check the particulars of each of the offers to find the best dealer of second hand cars UK. The buyer then completes the deal after checking the car physically and taking a test drive. Source My Car maintains that until the best car dealer is identified, one needs not to visit a car dealer and it saves a buyer from lots of hassles. One can take advantage of their unique system by visiting the website http://sourcemycar.co.uk/ .



About Source My Car

Source My Car simplifies used car buying for customers by devising a system that allows buyers to post their requirements online and bring the requirement to the notice of the local dealers of the area. This way, the site helps connect buyers with the best dealers from the area who have the used car precisely meeting the buyer’s requirements.



For Media Inquiries –

Telephone: 0800 6890227

Email: info@sourcemycar.co.uk

Website: http://sourcemycar.co.uk/