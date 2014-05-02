A Unique Online Marketplace Created for Buying & Selling Irish Gifts Is Looking for Irish Craft Producers

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- People always love to buy gifts that are unique and to give gifts to loved ones. There are so many gifts that are available on the Internet and on the high street but a popular Irish Craft Market Place want people to experience unique gifts, unique gifts that are made by Irish craft professionals.



Craftbay Market Place who are championing Irish craft designers and makers, have provided a craft market platform where buying and selling Irish crafts and gifts has been simplified to bring Irish craftsmen and women and consumers together.



The online Irish Craft market place (www.craftbay.ie) is looking for more Irish designer and crafters who would like to promote their products in front of 40 million potential customers around the world. Craftbay which is an Irish owned online e-commerce website that is dedicated to increase sales of authentic Irish handmade products, want the craft world of Ireland to come together and showcase all of their quality work and make it available to consumers around the world to buy.



The craft market place was put together to help Irish crafters and designers to gain a living from their products, allowing them to have a platform where they can sell to the world without worrying about the cost of putting a website together or the expense of big marketing campaigns to increase sales.



A spokesman for Craftbay said: “We built our market place to show the world what great handmade craft products are produced in Ireland, and to help people in the craft world to make a living by helping to increase their sales.”



The high traffic Irish craft market place is now looking for more people who produce Irish handmade craft items to join their market place and showcase their talent for the world to see. By showcasing their talent on the Craftbay market place website, producers have their very own shop window to help increase sales.



A spokesman for Craftbay has said selling crafts through their marketplace is a simple and secure process.



To learn more about selling Irish Craft items through the Irish Craft market place, please visit http://www.craftbay.ie



About craftbay.ie Authentic Handmade Irish Gifts

Craftbay.ie is one of the leading online crafts stores supplying high quality items that have ben carefully made from hand.



Craftbay Market Place Ltd.

Unit C 2, Bawnogue Enterprise Centre,

Dublin 22

Email:support@craftbay.ie

Web: http://www.craftbay.ie