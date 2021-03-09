A US Veteran Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Comic Books

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- John Simmons is an inspiring American veteran, who got wounded during his deployment in Iraq. He is suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and partial complex seizures. To pass his time, he has taken up writing and loves to write his stories in order to bring them to life. John has recently announced the launch of his two new comic books titled Sin Eater, and he is welcoming everyone to support his newly launched crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.



"Sin Eater is a fast paced comic with action, love, and a unique twist on religion, and it is a story about a man, who can absolve sins by consuming them." Said John Simmons, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to John, those who will pledge $200 or more will have a cameo of themselves in a future book of this series. Furthermore, each book contains 32 action packed pages and some of the most talented comic artists have drawn the artwork in these books.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/160205506/sin-eater and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,500 and John is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About John Simmons

John Simmons is a brave US military veteran who got wounded during action in Iraq. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury. Followed by his military service, John has now taken up writing and has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds and community support for the first and second book of his all-new Sin Eater comic book series.



Contact:



Contact Person: John Simmons

Company: Sin Eater Comics LLC

City: Apex

State: North Carolina

Country: United States

Phone: 254-319-8864

Email: jsimmons102000@yahoo.com

Website: www.sineatercomics.com