A Wave of Next Generation Therapies Is Incoming

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Medical affairs is already a strategically important and highly valued role within a pharmaceutical business. However, the spotlight on this area of life sciences looks set to become even more intense as a wave of next generation therapies is predicted in the coming months and years. Key to the future of medical affairs jobs across USA is the ability to understand and deal with the needs of a constantly expanding stakeholder group. Other essential factors include the way in which the healthcare environment is changing and the fact that with all the new therapies that are predicted for the next few years will come challenges in terms of factors such as evidence requirements and knowledge gaps. One of the clearest examples of the acceleration that is taking place in this area of life sciences right now is the huge spike in new drug approvals. 80% of approvals by the FDA took advantage of new expedited pathways that will now open the door to even more progress going forward.



With a history that stretches back to 2012, EPM Scientific has extensive experience in the life sciences sector, including when it comes to medical affairs jobs across USA. The firm's expertise covers the full spectrum of hiring in this industry, including clinical development and clinical operations as well as quality, regulatory, legal and compliance and safety/pharmacovigilance. EPM Scientific also has very broad geographic coverage with a reach that extends across the USA to major hubs including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Given the international nature of the life sciences sector it's also crucial to the firm's ability to support both candidates and organizations that the firm is part of a 1,000+ strong global workforce with a truly international perspective. This is enhanced by being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries.



Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at EPM Scientific is able to meet the hiring vision and requirements of businesses across the life sciences industry, from small start-ups to internationally renowned brands. It is a key partner for talented people who are looking for an exciting next step, whether that is in medical affairs jobs across USA or another area of life sciences in another part of the world. The firm has created strong foundations by investing heavily in its own team, ensuring that consultants are consistently trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so that they are always ahead of the curve. In a fast moving sector such as life sciences this kind of insightful and well-informed support can be vital where decision-making is concerned. EPM Scientific currently offers a broad spectrum of opportunities in medical affairs jobs across USA, as well as other fields. These include Director of Quality Systems, Manufacturing Consultant and VP Process Development [Upstream].



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.