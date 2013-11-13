A Wide Collection of Drain Cleaning Equipment Now Available at Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc., one of California’s - and the world’s - most renowned sewer and drain manufacturers, undoubtedly bringsunveils yet another collection of qualitative and affordable drain cleaning equipment.



The easily transportable and simply constructed collection includes many renowned ranges such as the GO 68HD, GO 68, GO 62, GO 50, GO 380/250 and GO 15 Series. Each series contains models that are efficient in cleaning drains and are easy to operate even by amateurs.



A spokesperson for Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. elaborates, “We design and build the world's best and most reliable drain cleaning equipment, from lightweight kitchen and shower drain cleaners, to midsize and heavy duty mainline drain cleaning machines. All of our models have the same durability, strength, safety, and reliability you've come to expect from the sewer and drain cleaning experts at Gorlitz.”



While there is always the possibility for drainage systems to be clogged after a certain period of time, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain makes sure to always be available for proper maintenance. It ensures the longevity of the product proving Gorlitz to be the most reliable drain manufacturing company.



The company also manufactures other ranges of machines and equipment, ensuring similar dedicated services on them. This range includes pipe bursting equipment, video inspection equipment, trenchless pipe accessories, power cable feeders, water jetter, reels and drums, amongst others.



About Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Founded in 1980, Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. is one of the world's dominating manufacturers of sewer and drain cleaning equipment. Gorlitz's line of professional equipment has aided many service technicians in their plumbing tasks by reducing service time and costs. Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc. is ready to give all the assistance and the assurance needed for purchasing top-of-the-line equipment for the drain and plumbing industry.



For more details, please visit: http://www.gorlitz.com/products/trenchless_pipe_systems.asp



Contact Details:

Address: 10132 Norwalk Blvd, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 | Tel No: 562 944 3060 | Fax No: (562) 944-7630