A Wide Collection of Multiple Sclerosis Bracelets Now Available at My Identity Doctor

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- People who are troubled by multiple sclerosis can now be in state of saving their own lives in the case of a medical emergency. My Identity Doctor, the most trusted & reliable medical jewelry store, now offers a multiple sclerosis bracelet that comes in many different styles to help patients with getting the right treatment during a medical emergency.



Almost every emergency personnel out there have been trained to check the patient’s medical alert ID jewelry before giving any kind of medication. Patients, from their side, must ensure that the diagnosis being given to them during an emergency promises no allergies, and no complications with medication. A medical alert bracelet or necklace is one such thing which does it quite conveniently.



Multiple Sclerosis, in particular, is one such inflammatory disease which damages the insulating covers of spinal cord and brain cells. A person, who is already active on a medication to treat this disease and if accidentally meets an unfortunate life-threatening mishap. Then a multiple sclerosis bracelet acts like a voice of the person – indicating to medical personnel for procedures that do not worsens his/her existing health condition or complicate with his/her medications or allergies.



My Identity Doctor inscribes easily-readable and noticeable letters in a BLACK font on the medical jewelry to ensure patients will receive proper and accurate medical treatment. “It further helps people to cut-off unnecessary hospital bills”, adds a spokesperson for the store, “by eliminating unneeded trips to hospital, speeding up medical treatment, and allowing doctors to accurately diagnose you to reduce error. All engraving comes with a lifetime warranty in the event it wears off.”



About My Identity Doctor

My Identity Doctor ensures medical patients can receive the highest quality engraving & jewelry that focuses on reliability & safety. All Medical ID jewelry is all custom engraved with the most highly visible and defined BLACK engraving available. This engraving style is specifically geared towards high definition to ensure one’s medical information is clear & easy to see, in case of an emergency. All medical IDs have been custom designed to ensure engraving quality & reliability and the engraving comes with a LIFETIME GUARANTEE.



To know more, please visit: http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/Multiple-Sclerosis-Bracelet.html



Company Name: My Identity Doctor

Contact Person: Jon Paul S.

Address: 915 W. Jewell Ave Lakewood CO 80232

Company Phone/Fax: 1-888-631-1165/303-800-6108

Contact Mail ID: news@myidentitydoctor.com

Social Accounts:

Facebook: facebook.com/myidentitydoctor

Twitter: twitter.com/myidentitydoc