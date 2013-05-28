A+ Wildlife Control Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Seneca, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- A+ Wildlife Control, a company specializing in wildlife control and wild animal removal in Seneca, SC, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, the recognized search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web marketing firm, to help improve its online marketing presence through a robust new website and the addition of keyword-rich content.



A+ Wildlife Control provides affordable, effective and humane solutions to sensitive wildlife problems. The company offers animal removal for a wide variety of animals including raccoons, squirrels, birds and snakes. Through its experienced, veteran staff, the company is able to accomplish capture and relocation of these animals in a humane way, as not to harm or debilitate the animals that it comes into contact with.



“It’s easy for animals to wander into everyday situations where they just shouldn’t be, however it’s much harder to get them out of those situations,” says Keith Murphy, Owner of A+ Wildlife Control. “Our goal is to act quickly to ensure that these critters are removed from the equation in a humane way. We take pride in our work, which shows from all of the positive feedback that we’ve received over the years regarding wild animal removal in Seneca, SC.”



Alongside wildlife control services and wild animal removal in Seneca, SC, A+ Wildlife Control also specializes in entry repair for residential homes, in order to remedy any damages that an animal may have incurred. The firm offers a two-year warranty on any work done. A+ Wildlife Control serves Seneca, Greenville and surrounding areas within 60 miles, with emergency services available for extreme situations.



By partnering with WildFire in order to optimize its Web presence, A+ Wildlife Control is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online marketing messages. The company hopes to translate its real-world success onto a more contemporary platform, where persons searching for wildlife control in Seneca, SC will have immediate access to its services and information.



“Nowadays, when people find themselves with an immediate animal control problem, they turn to immediate sources of information to find a solution,” says Murphy. ”When people choose their smartphone or tablet and search the Internet for wildlife control specialists, we want A+ Wildlife Control to be the first name that they find. Along with our website, they’ll find a ton of great reviews of our services, which we’re very proud to honor.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will build upon its online search rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential clients searching for wildlife control in Seneca, SC. Through this partnership, A+ Wildlife Control is seeking to meet the need of Web-savvy customers looking for the best solution to their problem.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about A+ Wildlife Control and its service offerings, please visit http://www.greenvillescwildlifecontrol.com/.