'A Woman with a Vision Will Always Discover Her True Purpose' Says Author, Carolyn Hall

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- For most women, their basic instincts compel them to care for and nurture others. However, having noticed the life-changing effects of true happiness on the female soul, author Carolyn Hall is urging all women to not lose sight of their own personal success and goals.



Her message is resonating around the country as she announces the launch of her latest book, ‘Sentiments to Soothe Your Soul’. Presented as a book of original thoughts and sentiments, its words are serving as a powerful reminder of true self-worth.



Synopsis:



It's not what you go through - but how you go through! Life is guaranteed to throw us a curve ball every now and again. However, it's not what's thrown at us that really matters. What matters is how prepared we are to catch it. This book is full of sentiments that pull on your heartstring if you have a heart. Soothe your soul if you have a soul. And help relax your mind if your mind is troubled. If you know your cup is low and it needs to be filled then take a sip of this little book, and I'm sure you'll be fulfilled.



As the author explains, happiness and a sense of self-worth is the key to ultimate success.



“The happier you are the better all your relationships will be because of it. Having a work-play balance mentality and learning how to explore life outside the box is an essential element to being happy—not allowing yourself to become stuck and unhappy is the key—and each lady is in control of her own destiny.” says Hall, who is spear-heading her own national women’s movement called the Regret-Free Zone. Where she encourages women to live life with no Regrets!



She continues, “There's too much focus on what a man wants and needs to make him happy. More focus should be placed on your needs and wants because at the end of the day the only person you have control of is yourself.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is a great book. I love all the quotes in it and I can tell the author gave each sentiment a special touch from her soul. I think everyone should purchase this book to have as a keepsake. It is very motivational and I read it whenever I feel myself getting into a funk and need a hug,” says Monique, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



The release comes following Hall’s hugely-successful 2012 title, ‘Flip the Script: Why Does it Always Have to be About Him?’.



Synopsis:



Contrary to popular belief, no one has a little black book with the golden rules on dealing with the opposite sex and relationships so ladies don't believe the hype. First of all, there's no need to play head games with a man. As a matter of fact, it's a complete waste of time. Because when it comes to the end of the day, the only person you can control is yourself. Also, when it comes to longevity in a relationship, your relationship must have three main ingredients: Good Sex, Communication, and Trust.



These elements strengthen the bond that holds your relationship together. It's just that simple. So men, here's a little food for thought.



A woman's best orgasm starts with her imagination. And once you learn the art of hugging a woman from the inside out, I mean stroking her emotionally real good; you won't have any reason to stray.



Unfortunately, this isn't a skill Stephanie's man has ever learned. You see, Stephanie was just like any other woman. All she's ever wanted was to be a great mother, and have the unconditional love of her man.



However, in what seems like overnight, Stephanie's entire life has become dismantled, and she doesn't know where to turn. As a matter of fact, Stephanie's so caught-up, she doesn't even realize that for all these years she's been neglecting her most important investment...Flip the Script "Why does it always have to be about Him" is a story that's full of energy, questions and emotions. However, when it's all said and done; a woman can't save the world and lose herself.



With two books on the market and an unstoppable women-led movement in full force, Hall is poised by critics to be changing the attitudes and priorities of women for good.



Both books, published by Hall Publishing Group, are available from Amazon or Direct Purchase:



Sentiments to Soothe Your Soul: http://amzn.to/108zJSQ

Flip the Script: Why Does it Always Have to be About Him? http://amzn.to/Wo8Wd8



For more information or direct purchase, visit: http://www.hallpublishinggroup.com



About Carolyn Hall

Carolyn Hall is an Atlanta Author that is originally from St. Augustine, Florida. She is married with 3 biological children and 2 stepchildren. Carolyn is excited about the idea of being an alarm clock for women. She has the strong ability to encourage women by helping them to remove their blinders. She also feels it’s very important for all women to see their lives for how it could be, instead of focusing on how it currently is. Also, if something is broken then what’s most important is finding a way to fix it, and keep it moving.