A Work of Art, Inc. Green Space Marketing Draws Quality Targeted Industry-Related Traffic

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- A Work of Art, Inc., a popular provider of web design, development and internet marketing solutions, has announced “Green Space”, a vertical-targeted marketing strategy for business. Vertical marketing approaches focus on the specific interests and needs of customers who are shopping for particular products or services, allowing businesses to differentiate themselves from other competitors in the same market.



“When a customer is looking for a service, such as a real estate agent, they’re looking at a very specific set of criteria that they’ll use to judge their options,” explains David Nagle, President of A Work Of Art, Inc. “By targeting our marketing strategies to help businesses highlight the strengths that customers will be judging them on, we can help our clients get more visibility, increase traffic and convert more visitors into customers.”



An additional advantage of Green Space vertical marketing is that it can help draw customers who are looking for a different product or service in the same vertical. A potential customer who is looking for a new mattress, for instance, may also be interested in new bed spreads, sheets or furniture for their bedroom. By targeting their marketing strategies to appeal to a wide variety of potential customers, a manufacturer of dressers and wardrobes can reach a broader audience of likely customers.



Vertical marketing is one of the numerous solutions provided by A Work of Art, Inc., and forms just one facet of a comprehensive internet marketing strategy. A Work of Art, Inc. also offers search engine optimization, web development and design, social media marketing and Pay-Per-Click advertising, for a robust suite of solutions designed to create a strong marketing platform.



A Work of Art, Inc. is a trusted provider of innovative internet marketing solutions, including services such as web design and development, search engine marketing, social media marketing and Pay-Per-Click campaigns. The company helps businesses of all sizes develop a strong web presence backed by effective marketing strategies, for the best approach to successful business. For more information, visit their website, http://www.awoa.com.



About A Work of Art, Inc.

A Work Of Art, Inc. is a full service Advertising / Marketing Agency and Web Design Company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Coral Springs, Florida. The company has been in business since 1989 and has outstanding ability to excel in the key areas that are needed to rapidly grow businesses of all sizes and in most industries. They quantify all of their results and provide exceptional added value to their services of design, marketing, branding, advertising and web design services for companies, nationwide.