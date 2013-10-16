A Wrongful Death: Real-World Trial Lawyer Turns Courtroom Drama Into Compelling Murder Mystery Novels

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Though the legal system knows Sidney Robin for his fierce success in the courtroom, thousands of others hold him in high acclaim for his published works of fiction. The ‘Stan Seger Series’ fuses Robin’s legal expertise with his unwavering creativity to create a murder mystery series that is resonating with readers around the world.



‘A Wrongful Death’, the series’ latest installment, sees Seger cover his tracks in an attempt to avoid become the next victim of those he is trying to bring to justice.



Synopsis:



Stan Seger, the savvy P.I. trial lawyer featured in the earlier acclaimed novel, An Attractive Nuisance, returns in this new legal thriller, A Wrongful Death. This time Seger is suing a doctor and hospital after a woman mysteriously dies in the operating room during what should have been a simple routine procedure.



But he has trouble focusing on the case when people around him are being murdered, and he could be the next victim. While searching for evidence needed to win the malpractice case, Seger rekindles a torrid affair with Sharon Heller, a former lover, and joins forces with detective Louie Hollman to find a murderer. Their investigation delves deep into Seger’s past, and uncovers many dark secrets.



Sidney Robin, a prominent Chicago attorney who specializes in representing seriously injured people in medical malpractice, product liability, aviation, and general negligence cases, weaves a fascinating tale of the preparation and trial of a lawsuit, with a sparkling love story, and a riveting murder mystery. Guaranteed to keep you reading long into the night.



As the author explains, his narrative offers a vital and very real insight into the gritty world of malpractice.



“It offers the naturally-naive public a taste of what malpractice is, and how suits are handled by the persons sued and being sued, and their attorneys. Readers will also get a peak behind the propaganda dished out by malpractice insurers, and the plaintiff's malpractice bar. What the public perceive and what the reality is are two very different stories,” says Robin.



Continuing, “It’s one of the few novels that devotes time and attention to both the murder mystery and ensuing trial. I’ve dealt with dozens of similar cases and can grip readers from a true position of authority. It really has to be read to be believed; things like this are going on in the world every day!”



‘A Wrongful Death’ follows ‘An Attractive Nuisance’, which achieved a string of rave reviews.



“Sidney Robin tells an exciting tale of tragedy, mystery and intrigue while staying true to the law, all the while filling it with a love story, sensitivity and humor in just the correct balance,” says Bob D. Leonardi, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “This was a great book. It kept me intrigued and wanting to read more. I loved the characters and how in depth the author describes their back stories.”



‘A Wrongful Death’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1clo2Lo.



About Sidney Robin

Sidney Robin is a highly experienced trial and appellate attorney, specializing in the representation of seriously injured persons in Medical Malpractice, Product Liability, Aviation and General Negligence cases. He has written numerous articles for Legal Publications, and has been a frequent lecturer in various areas of negligence law.



This is his second novel in the Stan Seger series. The first novel, An Attractive Nuisance, was highly acclaimed. He is a lifelong resident of Chicago, and currently resides with his wife on the Near North Side.