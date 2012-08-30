A Year After Being Published, "Wowables" DVD Became a Best Seller in the Balloon Twisting Industry

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- A year after balloon artist Barak Dagan has published his first balloon twisting DVD "Wowables", more than 250 copies have been sold in 21 countries around the world.



"Wowables" is an advanced balloon twisting DVD, with detailed explanations and close-up footage, that shows a step by step video instructions of how to create 13 amazing advanced balloon bracelets figures, using many different kinds of balloons.



Barak Dagan, from Israel, stepped into the balloon twisting world in 2006. Since then, he has been participating in various prestigious balloon events around the world (millennium jam, Balloon Manor), taught students in balloon seminars, and presented a balloon exhibition in an art gallery in Tel Aviv. "Wowables" is his first instructional DVD.



