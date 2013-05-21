A Young Girl Is Unexpectedly Dragged Into the Mysteries of a Sleepy Towns Past in Newly Released Perpetual Nightfall:Wolfrum Mansion

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Nothing every happens in boring, nowhere town of Marion, Kentucky, and 15-year-old outcast Lily, is the most bored of all. Never popular and infinitely uninvolved, Lily is suddenly dragged into a turbulent world she doesn't understand as the encroaching evil of a town's buried past comes back to haunt her. It's the gripping story told in the newly released fiction, Perpetual Nightfall: Wolfrum Mansion.



Lily's so-called life is non-existent. She lives in a so-called town with little to nothing going for it or in it. She keeps her head down and focuses on her straight-A report card, until the day her life is turned upside down. It starts with the new history teacher at her school who is more than he at first appears. Soon, the dull existence she once knew gives way to fear, doubt and a deepening conspiracy she must unravel – before Marion itself unravels before her very eyes.



Perpetual Nightfall: Wolfrum Mansion is the first book of a trilogy by author Ronald Allen. The book is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and is being aggressively promoted with a focus on the fiction category.



Format: eBook Genre: Fiction Kindle: $7.77



