Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- A1 Auto Recycling Company moved to a new and permanent location and offers additional services for customers to be provided with a more intensive customer service.



This company provides junk car removal services in Atlanta for people who want to sell their junk cars. They buy all cars and trucks in any condition for cash. They are staffed with highly skilled professionals that provides exceptional customer service to those who needs services like junk car removal Atlanta, Auto Recycling Atlanta. A1 Auto Recycling Company offers reliable and fast cash for junk cars Atlanta with a friendly, top of the line and dependable service.



The company had major changes to provide a more intensive customer service that includes transferring to a new and permanent location with wide range area to provide ample space for both staff and their equipment. They also added 2 tow trucks because of the increasing number of customers and for them to provide a better customer service. Apart from these two changes A1 Auto Recycling Company now offers fast friendly and free towing services that will satisfy the needs of the customers.



A1 Auto Recycling Company aim to provide cash for cars Atlanta services by exceeding their customer expectations and satisfaction. For customers who have junk cars that need to be removed from their house the company will provide the service and pay cash for cars Atlanta that include wrecked, junk and old cars. For customers who have wrecked or broken cars and are ready for recycling the company provides the service for auto recycling with additional free towing services.



Customers will be provided with outstanding quality customer services without experiencing the hassle and extra paper works. Can immediately get their cash after few minutes and have their lawn or garage free from junk cars. The company will buy all types of cars and customers just need to contact them to schedule the pick-up date and time without them not worrying how they can get rid of their old, wrecked or jink car.



A1 Auto Recycling Company new changes will guarantee customers that they will be provided with the best junk car removal and auto recycling services that will satisfy their needs and exceed their expectations.



Media Contact:

A1 Auto Recycling

680 Langston Dr

Atlanta, GA 30315

Tel: (678) 250 – 3733

info@a1junkcarremovalatlanta.com

http://www.a1junkcarremovalatlanta.com/