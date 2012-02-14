A1 Seafood Providing Affordable and Fresh Wholesale Seafood Delivered Directly from the Boat

Keizer, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2012 -- A1 Seafood announced today that the company is continuing to specialize in delivering wholesale seafood shipped directly from their fleet of boats. All orders placed online are delivered overnight and are guaranteed to be the freshest and best seafood products on the market.



A1 Seafood offers dozens of freshly caught seafood options for customers to enjoy. The company provides a “Hot List” that features the latest and greatest deals on seafood items such as chum salmon, sardines, Dungeness crab and more. By reviewing the list on a daily basis, customers are always informed about the best deals and freshest seafood available for purchase.



“We are proud to provide our global base of customers with the biggest and best variety of seafood products,” said a company spokesman for A1 Seafood. “Because all of our orders are shipped overnight, we guarantee that our wholesale seafood has the most flavor our customers have ever experienced. All of our products on the website feature a detailed description and image, as well as pricing and an easy-to-use order form. No matter which seafood delight our customers are looking for, we have it.”



Just one of the products A1 Seafood specializes in delivering is smoked salmon. The portions come in 16, 8 and 4 ounces, posses a long shelf life and contain a robust flavor. When customers order the salmon online, it arrives already chilled and ready to enjoy.



One of the most popular items that customers of A1 Seafood continue to buy month after month are Dungeness crabs. The best time to buy is between mid-November and the end of April when the crabs are full of their juicy meat.



A1 Seafood is the master of catching and shipping Dungeness crabs with lightning turn around times. This is critically important because the shipping process places extreme stress on the crab. Stress causes the crab to release enzymes that make its meat less sweet. This is why the handlers at A1 Seafood work to remove the crab off the boat, package it and ship it as quickly as possible – all to provide seafood lovers around the world with the freshest Dungeness crab meat available.



About A1 Seafood

A1 Seafood specializes in delivering fresh wholesale seafood directly from the boat. All seafood purchased online is delivered overnight and guaranteed to arrive fresh. A1 Seafood catches only the finest rock crab, shrimp, lobster, oyster, salmon and other delicacies for seafood lovers from around the world to enjoy. For more information, please visit http://www.a1seafood.com.