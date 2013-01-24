A1 Entertainment Announces the Debut Single Release of the A1 YolaBoyz

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- A1 YolaBoyz born and raised in Detroit, Michigan James Watts (Ghost), Mark Watts (Rock) & Shaquille Miller (Slim) will be releasing their highly anticipated first single Outside Lover January 22nd 2013 on A1 Ent/Protekted/Bungalo Records which is exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group Distribution.



“We are very excited to introduce The A1Yola Boyz to the rest of the world, this group believes in what we are trying to do here at A1 Entertainment, and together we only expect great things," said A. Morris President of A1 Entertainment.



“A1 YolaBoyz is a rare talent and definatly will be the sound of the future”, said Potekted Records Founder and CEO Jon Gornbein



About Protekted Records

PROTEKTED Records has come to do just what its name implies… protect the music in a time of uncertainty. Founded in the summer of 2004, in the city of Detroit, the place that gave the world Motown and techno, as well as some of the industry’s premier rappers; Protekted Records has come to shield the industry from hacks, preserve the sounds that have made it great and produce the next generation of groundbreaking artists.



The time has arrived for a change and at PROTEKTED Records they follow the shifts and the trends of music in order to offer you an alternative... better music. As an independent label, PROTEKTED has the freedom and vision to bring you Detroit’s best-kept secrets and emerging talent.



Protekted means to maintain the status or integrity of, and PROTEKTED Records is making music that not only they, but also the world has been waiting for. ARE YOU PROTEKTED?



About Bungalo Records

Bungalo Records is an associated label of the Universal Music Group Distribution (UMGD) Family and is home to such legendary artists as La Toya Jackson, Rodney Jerkins, Patti LaBelle, Carl Thomas, DJ Quik, KC, Trillville, SugaFree, Mac10 and a host of others. For more information on Bungalo Records please visit http://www.bungalorecords.com.



