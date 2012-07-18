A1Mobility.co.uk Warn of Little Known Risks When Buying Mobility Scooters

Blackpool, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The mobility scooter market is growing very quickly, thanks largely to the rapidly aging population. However, mobility scooters aren’t just for those in their older years. They can be used by people of any age who have difficulty walking due to muscular weakness or neurological dysfunction.



One business that many have turned to when in the market for a new mobility scooter, is A1 Mobility. A1 Mobility doesn’t just sell an extensive of mobility scooters and powerchairs, but they’re also able to offer expert mobility advice to anyone looking to purchase a new or used mobility scooter.



This expert advice is invaluable to those who are looking to buy their first powered scooter. A1 Mobility find that many buyers come into the showroom with the idea that they’ll buy the cheapest one available, without stopping to consider exactly what they need to use the scooter for.



A1 Mobility advises consumers they need to think about issues like how much room they have to store the scooter, what type of terrain they’ll be driving it on, what kind of battery range it has, whether it needs to be able to fit in a car boot and how much room there is for other items (like shopping) on the scooter. A1 Mobility believes consumers should select the most affordable model from their range that has the features that match the customers’ requirements.



However, A1 Mobility has noticed a disturbing trend, with a big increase in the appearance of cheaper, imported mobility and disability scooters in the UK. Many of the imported mobility scooters aren’t tested to European standards, this leads to serious safety concerns and issues over reliability and warranties.



Another, little known problem with the imported models is they often come flat packed, and the buyer will find that they can’t put them together. Due to their complex features and power train setup, putting together a mobility scooter is a job for an expert.



A spokesperson from A1 Mobility explains a bit more about what they do, “A1 Mobility is the UK's largest Mobility showroom. With over 20 years of experience proving all mobility related solutions, such as mobility scooters and powerchairs, A1 know the importance of providing the most suitable product rather than the most expensive one.”



