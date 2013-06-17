A1nursing.com Enlightens on Neonatal Nurse Salary Across Different States in United States

Burbank, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Aspirants who are interested to pursue a nursing career look for information with respect to the future prospects of this course. With an objective to help nursing aspirants in this area, a1nursing.com serves as an information portal wherein one can read about up to date information relating to this career area. The website includes details about starting level remuneration offered to various nursing categories such as registered nurses, nurse practitioner, and neonatal nurses within United States including clear cut statistics about the same.



The company owner says, “The neonatal nurse salary range will mainly be based on the academic credentials and the specific work region”. The website includes more information about the salary packages for neonatal nurses. As per the research results published in the portal, even a neonatal nurse who has less job level exposure in this field still has good chances of earning an average salary of around $80,000. This nursing job category promises an immense scope for stable salary ranging between $90,000 and $100,000 along immense career opportunities and growth avenues.



A1nursing.com stresses on the fact that individuals need to join a reputed institution offering accredited nursing course. “It is important to join for advanced study in neonatal nursing category to obtain a higher salary”, as published in the website. The website issues an average annual neonatal nurse salary report statewise particularly for the benefit of nursing career aspirants. The different states included in the salary statistics are Pennsylvania, California, Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. Out of this, Mississippi State recorded the highest average neonatal nurse salary of $112,000. As part of the information in the report, neonatal nursing career is viewed as one of the most secured and stable nursing streams along with a fast pace working environment. The salary statistics and other general information about this career line will provide a valuable insight into the potential benefits and scope of this neonatal nursing career line on a whole.



