A1nursing.com Publishes Details Key Factors Influencing Pediatric Nurse Salary

Burbank, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Presently, nursing is regarded as a lucrative career option by majority of the individuals. There are numerous online portals which publish key information about different career line. As the name denotes, A1nursing.com is one of the most popular websites which publishes specialized information related to all major nursing specializations. The website functions as an information portal for referring or knowing all key details about the nursing career line.



The website owner says, “A1nursing.com brings out comprehensive details about nursing career area with key focus on job scope and stability, salary ranges (state wise) and academic requirements”. The website specifies that a pediatric nursing is a highly competitive and specialized field which offers a stable career growth opportunity along with higher salary packages. The website stresses on the need for individuals to obtain a nursing degree from an accredited four year institution with specialization in pediatric care. “The choice of a best and reputed nursing school will definitely impact the pediatric nurse salary”, adds the website official.



As per the information given in the website, the job stability will be quite high in pediatric field on account of the specialized nature of this course area. The additional certifications available in the pediatric field facilitates in securing higher job opportunities in this field. A1nursing.com has tried to enquire about the different dominant factors which determine the pediatric nurse salary across United States. The top salary statistics of pediatric nurses working in different states in United States such as Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Georgia, California, North Carolina and Virginia are published in the website. The high salary package for pediatric nurses in this field is $117,000 and $67,000 respectively.



The website stresses on the fact that pediatric nursing include different specializations and depending on each specialization, the salary package will somewhat differ. The pediatric nurse salary in reputed hospitals will range between $27,500 – $79,000 and in case of a private firm will come between $28,000 – $57,300 respectively.



To get clear details about pediatric specialization salary, visit http://a1nursing.com/pediatric-nurse-salary/



About A1Nursing.com

A1Nursing.com is information portal publishing information about the job prospects of nursing career. The website attempts to give out details about pediatric nursing career along with salary packages in different states based in United States. As per the salary information given in the website, the highest salary package for pediatric nurses ranges between $117,000 and $67,000.



Media Contact

Name: Mrs. Delvina Harvey

Sale Manager

Address: 3998 W. 19 Th Pl

Burbank, IL 60459

Phone: 7083460029

Email: admin@a1nursing.com

http://a1nursing.com