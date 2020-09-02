A2A Yachting - Exclusive UK Dealer for Puccini Yachts

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2020 -- A2A YACHTING, a British registered Yacht Charter company trading since 2003 has now become exclusive dealer for Puccini Yachts. A well established shipyard, Puccini Yachts uses award winning French and Italian designers to create highly fashionable, stylish and great value luxury motor yachts.Puccini Yachts have built numerous yachts, ships and ferries as well as houseboats, which are now in regular use in Asia, Middle East and Africa. They have now introduced new luxury motor yacht brand which A2A Yachting aims to bring to motor yacht enthusiasts in the UK, around Europe, as well as a number of other countries around the world.



With almost 20 years of experience in bareboat charter as well as more than 10 years experience in luxury and mega yacht charters through the SuperSailYachts.com brand, A2A YACHTING is now partnering with the shipyard that makes models from 39ft and up to 110ft. Some of the models can be delivered with optional HYBRID or even fully ELECTRICAL engines and these include Puccini Fly 78 and Puccini Fly 82 both of which are available with 2x900 Volvo D13 diesel engines (optional 2x1,200hp) from only US$1,628 and US$'s 2,95 million respectively, and Puccini 110ft offered from US$'s 7,5 million. Combining award-winning French and Italian designs with high tech engineering and low cost manufacturing provided by Chinese shipyards in Xiamen, Fujian Province, Puccini Yachts aims to present their vision of building luxury yachts suitable for most fashionable lifestyles. These yachts provide numerous bespoke options so much so that you can have an 80ft superyacht with only 1xmaster suite, a large cinema room and a vast saloon. This is not available on any other brands at the moment, and if it is, it would cost much more than advertised rates. Alternatively, a layout with 3 or 4 identical VIP or master suites can also be created instead of the usual charter version with 1xmaster, 1xVIP and 2xsmaller twin or bunk cabins.



In addition, with JING models, the shipyard is trying to combine sleek, modern designs with traditional styling that includes the use of Royal Chinese Cloisonne patterns. Puccini Yachts firmly believe that the combination of fashionable yachts, as well as cutting-edge technology and the integration of traditional handicraft is a great and innovative concept. With that they are keen to promote raditional expression of thousands of years of Chinese civilization and art-deco style, for which they will use their best skills, all available talent and most suitable design techniques and best manufacturing processes. Their most exclusive product is JING 82ft motor yacht, which apart from being modern & stylish is also a high-quality CE and Lloyds classed boat.



She represents unique example of fashionable and trendy lifestyles paired with world renowned art details of Royal Chinese Cloisonné designers. As a world famous traditional handcraft, the Cloisonné is appreciated worldwide due to the artistic characteristics of the craft, summarized by the four symbols of shape, grain, colour and light. A beautiful cloisonné designed luxury yacht will therefore have a good shape, a decorative pattern, gorgeous blue colour determined by carefully chosen materials and finally the chosen patterns will be finished in gloss and gold plated. A masterpiece without a need for any art, as the yacht is art in itself in other words. Thus, this collection of art, craft, sculpture, inlay, glass melting, metallurgy and other professional technologies, all with a distinctive Chinese style and cultural connotation, combined with an ultra-modern European design,will make each of these JING styled yachts a very individual creation.



Latest launched boat is PY65 Fly ''JING'' which has been delivered to her owner late July 2020. You can view her details on http://www.a2a-yachting.com/yacht-detail/50



