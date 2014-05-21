A2B Removals Group Opens New Location to Better Serve Clients

Glanville, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- A2B Removals proudly announces the opening of a new branch in Adelaide, South Australia. This move allows the company to provide moving services through the greater Adelaide metropolitan area and throughout the state of South Australia.



Although 58 percent of Australians live in the same residence they did five years ago, as reported by the Australia Bureau of Statistics, the time may come when one finds they need to make use of a removalist company, one such as A2B Removals (http://www.a2bremovalsgroup.com.au/removalists/removals-adelaide.html). A business in need of more space often finds they need this type of service also, whether it be for office removals or storage needs. When one finds they are in need of a removalist company, A2B Removals remains the popular choice.



"A2B Removals offers a wide range of services, designed to meet the needs of the Australian population. In addition to home and house removals for residential customers, the company provides furniture and office removals and offers entire business relocation services including weekend moves. This minimizes downtime experienced by the company requesting the move, benefiting the business and consumers alike," Lynn McDonnell, spokesperson for A2B Removals, explains.



Customers find they have options when making use of A2B Removals. Pre-packing remains of great importance as proper packing techniques ensure goods arrive at the new location in the same shape they were in before the move. A2B Removals Group carries the equipment needed to do the job right. Some find they are unable to take on packing and unpacking duties, for a variety of reasons, and A2B Removals Group happily assists here also. Moving services are also offered, of course.



"Thanks to the various packages offered through A2B Removals, clients find they choose the package which best meets not only their needs, but their budget. Choose the small move package and have boxes loaded and unloaded and moved from one location to another. Select the Big Move package and receive a great deal more, including the packing service and one month of free storage. A2B Removals strives to meet the needs of all clients so contact the company today to discuss your move and what is required. Staff members are more than happy to help clients choose the package which easily meets their needs and their budget," McDonnell declares.



About A2B Removals Group

A2B Removals, a removalist company, provides home, office, and furniture removal services to both individuals and businesses throughout Perth and Adelaide, Australia. In operation for more than a decade, A2B Removals Group remains a family owned and operated company, one dedicated to customer service and satisfaction. Each client deserves a move that is stress-free, and A2B Removals Group remains committed to providing exactly that, caring for the client's items as if they belonged to the removal company. Services offered include removals, packing and unpacking, and storage, and movers remain available on weekends to better meet client needs.