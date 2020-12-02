Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global A2P Messaging Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A2P Messaging Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the A2P Messaging. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Tata Communications (India) ,Cequens Llp (United States) ,Infobip Communications Inc. (Canada) ,Mblox Inc. (United States) ,Dimoco (Germany) ,Silverstreet BV (Netherlands) ,Telintel (United States) ,A2psms (UAE) ,Infinite Convergence Solutions Inc. (United States).



Application to Person (A2P) messaging also known as enterprise or business SMS, refers to the one way SMS in which a person receives the message from an application. A2P messaging includes marketing messages, chatbots or virtual assistants, appointment reminder, notifications, and one time passwords or PIN codes. Since around 98 % of text messages are opened for the receiver, A2P messaging is adopted by major industries like retail, banking, telecom, healthcare and travel among others. It is one of the cost effective way for business to increase engagement with the consumer. A2P messages are subjected to country regulations.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global A2P Messaging Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

Two-Factor Authentication is Trending

Anti-fraud Alerts That are Immediately Sent To a User



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Mobile Phone and A2P messages are Built-in Conveniences That They Can Be Opened Any Time and Read at Someone's Leisure

Rising Use of Mobile-Based -Banking, Health Care Service, Retail & E-commerce Transitional Services

Ubiquitous Nature of the SMS Resulting in Direct Reach to the End-User



Restraints that are major highlights:

Illegal Sims Farms Threating



Opportunities

Potential Growth of A2P in Emerging Countries



The Global A2P Messaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (CRM, Promotions, Pushed Content, Interactive, Others), Application (BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



