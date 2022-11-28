A2P Messaging Market Size Predicted to Gain $72.8 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global A2P Messaging market size is expected to grow from USD 62.1 billion in 2020 to USD 72.8 billion by 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period.



Browse 220 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on "A2P Messaging Market by Component (Platform and A2P Service), Application (Authentication, Promotional and Marketing, and CRM), Deployment Mode, SMS Traffic (National and Multi-Country), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025"



Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44



By vertical, the BFSI segment has the highest market size during the forecast period



Retail banking requires continuous customer updates on their transaction details and banking activities. Frequent communication helps banks to create a robust customer connection, strengthening customer and enterprise relations. This requirement of the BFSI vertical is the reason for the large size of the A2P messaging market in the forecast period. As internet connections have become reliable, the number of internet users has erupted exponentially worldwide, the number of smartphone users has also increased, and the need for A2P messaging has been impacted positively. Due to this, the A2P messaging market is seeing massive growth in the BFSI sector.



By deployment mode, the on-premises segment to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period



Enterprises who wish to confine their data within the company premises due to security, confidentiality, and business edge reasons, prefer to deploy the A2P messaging solutions on their premises. This ensures maximum security, and the companies can handle the data as per their own choice without saving it on third-party clouds. Due to this, the on-premises segment will have a higher growth rate during the forecast period. In the A2P messaging market, most end users take the platform from SMS aggregators who service from cloud service providers. Few end users choose on-premise deployment mode; therefore, the cloud segment holds a large market share, leading to the on-premises segment growing at a higher CAGR.



Asia Pacific region to account for the highest growth in the A2P Messaging Market market during the forecast period



The A2P messaging market in the APAC region is estimated to have strong growth in the forecast period due to a high subscriber base in this region. Due to this, enterprises face increased competition and are ready to offer better customer service in A2P messaging solutions. Investors around the globe also see this as an opportunity and therefore are prepared to invest in the market in the APAC region. The coming of 5G technology again will boost the region's market as it already has a high number of feature mobile phones. With better connectivity, the market will see a boost in the forecast period.



Request Sample Copy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44



Key and innovative vendors in the A2P Messaging Market are AT&T (US), Sinch (Sweden), China Mobile (China), Infobip (UK), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio (US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec (UK), Silverstreet (Singapore), Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications (India), Cequens (Egypt), Mitto (Switzerland), ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands).



